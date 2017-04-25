Xander Cox, 10, lays in his Mars habitat during Mission to Mars Link-Up Day at Weber State University in Ogden on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. The event was hosted in part by Hill Air Force Base's STEM Outreach Program and was created to challenge students to apply what they have learned in the classroom to real-world problems.

OGDEN — A dozen plastic bubbles provided the life-support environment for 200 fifth-graders as they set out to proof their systems in advance of a manned mission to Mars.

On Tuesday, students from King Elementary, New Bridge Elementary, the Da Vinci Academy and Quest Academy constructed space habitats on the floor of the Swenson Gym at Weber State University. The event, known as the Mission to Mars Link-Up Day, was coordinated between Weber State University's College of Engineering and Hill Air Force Base.

After spending hours of class time learning about the science, technology, engineering and math challenges for a Mars mission, the students designed their plastic habitats to provide what they think will be the best solutions for life-support challenges like storing food or water, or for dealing with waste.

"They actually work on curriculum in class and then it all culminates in this big event today," said Alison Sturgeon, STEM program manager for Hill Air Force Base.

Sturgeon highlighted the relevance of the lessons learned against real-world ambitions to send a manned mission to Mars.

"Of course, we are trying to get kids interested in anything related to science, technology, engineering and math," she said. "I think it has so much relevance now because we are literally talking about going to Mars."

Dana Dellinger, director of the WSU Center for Technology Outreach, also voiced her enthusiasm for the students learning to conduct a Mars mission.

"It is a real-world problem because NASA hopes to go to Mars and have people go to Mars in 2030," Dellinger said. "This is the age group that we need really thinking that this is actually possible and they can be a part of it."

Dellinger said the opportunity to both build habitats and to link them together allows students to learn a curriculum and have fun enjoying it.

She also expressed her gratitude to Hill Air Force Base.

Weber State University has partnered with the base on a number of occasions, including robotics courses and summer coding camps.

"We just love to work with them to build our community," Dellinger said.

The students took the opportunity to eat their lunches in the habitats. The event ended with an evaluation of both the life-support solutions as well as the student planning for mission details like uniform designs and their efforts to document their simulated adventures.