SALT LAKE CITY — Like he did in the criminal trial of John Swallow, imprisoned businessman Jeremy Johnson is refusing to answer questions in the ongoing Federal Election Commission case against him and the former attorney general.

And Johnson's attorney, Karra Porter, told a federal judge Tuesday that she has "pretty darn good reason" to believe Johnson pleading the Fifth Amendment in the trial landed him in solitary confinement when he returned to prison in California last month.

Johnson and Swallow are defendants in an FEC civil complaint, claiming the two were involved in making illegal campaign contributions to several politicians.

Johnson allegedly used "straw" donors to give $100,000 to former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, $50,000 to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and $20,000 to now retired Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Swallow solicited large contributions from Johnson to Shurtleff’s and Lee's campaigns, and told him to give the money to others to contribute in their own names, according to the FEC complaint.

Johnson has not responded to the government's request for information or to an amended complaint. Porter told the judge she sent the FEC an email saying Johnson intends to exercise his Fifth Amendment right.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson agreed with FEC attorney Kevin Hancock that an email isn't sufficient and directed Porter to file a court brief asserting Johnson's constitutional right.

The FEC case is based largely on statements Johnson made to federal and state agents during the Swallow investigation in 2013 under a grant of immunity. Defense attorneys say the government violated that agreement.

Asked by the judge Tuesday if the FEC has more than that, Hancock replied that investigators have emails between Johnson and Swallow. He said investigators also intend to subpoena alleged straw donors and comb through a massive amount of electronic data for more evidence.

"I've never seen any reason to believe there are any needles in the haystack," said Swallow's lawyer Scott Williams, who poured through much of that data in the criminal case.

Johnson was to be a key prosecution witness in the public corruption case against Swallow and was found in contempt of court when he refused to testify earlier this year. A 3rd District Court jury acquitted Swallow of all charges after a four-week trial.

Swallow said after the trial that FEC claims against him are false. Because it's a civil action, there's no threat of prison time, but Swallow and Johnson could be fined thousands of dollars if found guilty.

Johnson is serving an 11-year federal prison sentence for making false statements to a bank in connection with his defunct internet marketing enterprise.