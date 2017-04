Now we know what gave Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward food poisoning during Game 4. It was the dreaded "sandwich from a place."

The Jazz posted this video of Hayward's explanation:

Naturally, Jazz fans on Twitter reacted, warning people away from "sandwiches" and "places." Here's some of the best:

Some free sign ideas for Friday: pic.twitter.com/iaV2BKl5oR — Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) April 25, 2017

@aaronfalk SON OF A....WHY DIDNT YOU TELL ME THAT 30 MINS AGO — ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) April 25, 2017

@aaronfalk I think jazz nation is going to swear off all sandwiches from places for the next while😅 — Yunnie (@yunniekim) April 25, 2017

@aaronfalk It was from free Chick-fil-A after Friday. Deandre knew what he was doing. — LumberJake (@LumberCake) April 25, 2017

@aaronfalk Never eating sandwiches from places ever again. — T. Monk (@the_loniousmonk) April 25, 2017

When you know you made Hayward's sandwich and you see he missed the game due to food poisoning #takenote pic.twitter.com/Gp7ec1b7nd — Cory (@coryblue1992) April 25, 2017

Actual footage from "the place" where Gordon Hayward ate his sandwich over the weekend #takenote pic.twitter.com/dxJkPpS67Z — Cream_wolf (@Hot_takes_nba) April 25, 2017

Gordon got sick from a sandwich?! A freaking sandwich?!?! THE JAZZ NEARLY LOST THE SERIES BECAUSE OF A SANDWICH?!?!?! — Talon Chappell (@TChapp_Sports) April 25, 2017

Imagine being the employee/manager at the place that served Hayward the sandwich, and praying to god no one figures it out. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) April 25, 2017

Hayward's ready for Game 5 in Los Angeles against the Clippers, and you can probably bet that "a sandwich" from "a place" won't be on the pregame menu.