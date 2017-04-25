Weber State golfers Lee Shepherd, Alex Herzog and Jaece Stokes all received All-Big Sky Conference honors as the league released its All-Conference teams and award winners on Tuesday.

"Lee has been our most consistent performer this year and a super team leader," said WSU head coach Scott Erling. "Alex has improved every year and is a player we can alway count on, and despite battling injury this season Jaece has provided us with some solid performances when he could go. I'm really proud of all of these players and glad that they are getting well-deserved recognition."

Shepherd, a junior from Mansfield, England, received Second Team All-Big Sky honors. Herzog, a junior from Ogden, and Stokes, a sophomore from West Haven, Utah, each received a Third Team All-Big Sky selection.

Shepherd has played in all 11 tournaments for the Wildcats this season, producing a stroke average of 73.5. He recorded five-straight top-20 finishes with three consecutive to close the fall season and back-to-back to start off the spring season. The run featured a career-best tie for fourth place, which came at the Utah OGIO Invitational.

Herzog has joined Shepherd in the lineup for all 11 events this season and has posted a stroke average of 74.7. He has recorded five top-20 finishes, including 10th place at the Utah OGIO Invitational. He has finished inside the top 20 each of the last three tournaments for Weber State and has been the team's top finisher in the last two.

Stokes played in five tournaments during the fall season for the Wildcats but has been sidelined this spring with an injury. In his five outings, he posted a 74.8 stroke average, and his season highlight was a tie for 13th place at the OGIO Utah Invitational.

The Big Sky Conference used a new system to determine the all-conference list in 2016-17, using rankings. The teams and awards were selected following the conclusion of the regular season, using a points system based on the Golfstat National Ranking, the Golf Week National Ranking and the adjusted score to par provided by Golfstat.

Sacramento State's Aaron Beverly was named the Big Sky's Golfer of the Year, while Coby Welch of Northern Colorado earned Freshman of the Year honors. The pair were joined on the All-Big Sky First Team by Southern Utah's Fidel Concepcion and Wonje Choi and Robert Parden of Sacramento State.

The five lowest point totals were named to the First Team, the next five lowest were named to the Second Team, the next five lowest were named to the Third Team and five more were named Honorable Mention. The player who posted the lowest score earned Player of the Year honors, while the freshman player who posted the lowest score earned the Freshman of the Year honors.

The 2017 Big Sky Conference’s Men’s Golf Championships will take place April 28-30, at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. The first round will tee off at 7:00 a.m. PST, on Friday. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.