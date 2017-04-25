Think Rube Goldberg (1883-1970), and dominoes, balls, bridges, and quirky knick-knacks are sure to come to mind. Ambitious inventors still compete today to create unique Goldberg machines, not to mention thrifty YouTubers who share their projects on the web. What happens, though, when a Goldberg machine is combined with a heroic Japanese tale?

Meet Biita, Biisuke and Biigoro, three brothers highlighted on the Japanese TV show "Pitagora Suitchi." The brothers, represented by colorful balls, travel along the Goldberg machine during the 4 minute video. When Biisuke is suddenly trapped by evil giants (big black balls) at the beginning of the clip, Biita and Biigoro must race to the rescue.

Complete with walkie-talkie messages, background music and classic narration, this little gem doesn’t disappoint. Will Biita and Biigoro save Biisuke before it’s too late? Watch this video to find out.

The Clean Cut is a daily feature highlighting family friendly videos.