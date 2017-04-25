SALT LAKE CITY — The franchisees of McDonald’s restaurants in Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada plan to hire up to 1,000 new workers as part of a one-day hiring spree on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Job applicants can apply in person or online through McDonalds.com/careers for one of the available positions.

Eligible part-time and full-time employees of participating locally owned and operated restaurants will have access to McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity, a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that gives people a chance to grow and learn. There is a range of opportunities and programs designed to meet employees at their point of need, including:

• High school completion: The nationally accredited Career Online High School program is offered to eligible restaurant managers and crew to obtain a high school diploma at no cost.

• College access and completion tuition assistance: Provides upfront tuition assistance for college courses at higher education institutions accredited by the U.S. Department of Education.

• ACE: McDonald’s management training curriculum carries American Council on Education college credit recommendations that can be transferred to many two- and four-year colleges.

• College credit connection program: McDonald’s has partnered with six colleges that map out credit recommendations into specific courses and offer discounted tuition.

• Advising services: Experts help students identify the best educational and career route to achieve their goals. The “Virtual Advisor” app helps calculates American Council on Education college credit recommendations and offers college placement advice.

• English Under the Arches: Teaches managers and crew the English they need to communicate effectively with colleagues, customers and in their daily life.