CEDAR CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and The National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a free archery clinic for women and girls 12 and older.

The clinic will be held at the division’s southern region office, 646 N. Main, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the clinic, participants will learn how to shoot targets with a bow and arrow. They’ll also learn about the gear needed to hunt with a bow and arrow, and techniques that will help increase the success you find hunting wildlife in the field.

To register for the clinic, or for more information, call at 435-868-8756.