SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected Kevin Burt as the new director of the unemployment insurance division. Burt replaces Michelle Beebe, who is leaving the state.

Burt most recently served as an assistant director in the department’s eligibility services division, overseeing eligibility policy, procedures, training, compliance and audits for the many programs determined by Utah’s integrated eligibility system.

Burt, who earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Utah State University and an MBA from Weber State University, has been with Workforce Services for 15 years.