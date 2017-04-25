FILE - Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are proposing three minor rule changes for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 upland game hunts.

SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are proposing three minor rule changes for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 upland game hunts.

The changes include:

• Holding a single statewide general pheasant hunt that would start on the first Saturday in November and end on the first Sunday in December. The hunt would be open on both public and private land. In the past, a chance to hunt for 30 days was available only on public land. The hunt on private land ended after 14 days.

• Close the Pahvant and Annabella wildlife management areas on Nov. 11, 2017, to everyone except those 17 years of age or younger and adult hunters who have never hunted pheasants before to give them a better experience.

• Move the sandhill crane hunt in Uintah County from September to October when numbers reach their peak in the county.