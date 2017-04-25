Garbage is piled up outside a gate leading to Pineview Reservoir near Ogden. The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is encouraging the public to join its second annual Adopt-a-Beach at Pineview and Causey reservoirs.

OGDEN — The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is encouraging the public to join its second annual Adopt-a-Beach at Pineview and Causey reservoirs.

The program aims to reduce litter along the shorelines while increasing community pride; keep adjacent areas clean and free of debris; and increase public awareness of the effects of littering and positive actions that are being implemented to address this issue.

Clean-up kits will be issued to registered volunteers. Interested individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to enroll by contacting the Ogden Ranger District at 801-625-5850.