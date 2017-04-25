PureFlix.com announced Tuesday that it will add its service to Android-based TV platforms and Apple TV as a part of an overall expansion of the movie streaming service.

The “Netflix for Christians” company said in a press release that its app will be directly available on Android TVs made by both Sony and Sharp, the Amazon Kindle Fire Tablets and Android media players.

The development makes “it even easier and more convenient for consumers to stream the more than 6,500 titles currently on the platform,” according to the press release.

“I’m convinced that our success has been based on our ability to quickly respond to what consumers ask for … we still have a startup mentality,” PureFlix.com CEO Greg Gudorf said in the press release. “Whether it’s content or technology, we want consumers to know that we’re listening.”

Pure Flix founder David A.R. White spoke about his faith to The New York Times this week. Raised as a Mennonite, he said he only saw one secular film before he was 18 — “Grease.”

Since that time, he’s worked to bring family-friendly entertainment to audiences worldwide.

He said that his business hopes to appeal to multiple denominations since most modern forms of entertainment don’t account for religious and family-friendly viewers.

"In the Christian faith, there are divisions with all the sects. The Baptists won’t talk to the Assemblies of God. You have your charismatic Christians. You have your ultraconservatives, like Southern Baptists. You have Catholicism. They’re all a little different," he said.