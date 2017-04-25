Few color combinations are as iconic as McDonald's classic red and yellow. It's instantly recognizable and clearly communicates McDonald's brand. So when the big wigs at McDonald's sat down recently to plan a revamp of their employee uniforms, they naturally went with … gray.

And not just one gray either. The new uniforms feature a pretty drab palate of grays (possibly as many as 50 shades) that convey a scene of rain falling from dark storm clouds onto a cold gravestone.