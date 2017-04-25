Few color combinations are as iconic as McDonald's classic red and yellow. It's instantly recognizable and clearly communicates McDonald's brand. So when the big wigs at McDonald's sat down recently to plan a revamp of their employee uniforms, they naturally went with … gray.
And not just one gray either. The new uniforms feature a pretty drab palate of grays (possibly as many as 50 shades) that convey a scene of rain falling from dark storm clouds onto a cold gravestone.
That might be an exaggeration. But reactions from Twitter users — long known for their deliberative and carefully formed opinions — have been overwhelmingly negative.
Many users compared the new uniforms to those worn by Imperial officers aboard the Death Star.
Others opted for comparisons to dystopian novels like "1984" or "The Hunger Games."
Others gave suggestions on what McDonald's should have done.
What do you think about McDonald's new uniforms? Do you love them, hate them, or don't really care what they wear as long as they get you your Big Mac in a timely manner?