Forty-one motorcycle riders — including some from law enforcement — gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday as part of a Utah Department of Public Safety campaign to remind drivers that if you look twice for motorcycles, you just might save a rider’s life. The 41 motorcycles represent each of the motorcycle fatalities in 2016. The display coincides with the posting of billboards featuring Utah motorcycle riders reminding drivers to “look twice.”