I feel a lot better. I was definitely down for the count. I haven't been that sick in years. But I'm happy we got the win.

LOS ANGELES — So the culprit was a sandwich, but Gordon Hayward isn’t saying where the food came from that put him down for the count and forced him to miss most of Sunday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles.

Hayward talked at Tuesday’s shootaround about his apparent food poisoning that limited him to only nine minutes of action Sunday before he left Vivint Arena and went home for the night.

The seventh-year Jazz forward, said he’ll be “ready to go” for tonight’s Game 5 against the Clippers at the Staples Center, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. MT.

“I feel a lot better,” Hayward told the Utah throng of media in town for the game. “I was definitely down for the count. I haven’t been that sick in years. But I’m happy we got the win.”

Hayward said it started Saturday night when his wife suddenly got sick and he told her he had to get some sleep and went down to the basement.

“Maybe it was karma, because two hours later I was back upstairs up doing the same thing she was and was basically up all night. I didn’t get much sleep, couldn’t eat anything. I got the IV and tried to play through it couldn’t do it.”

Hayward said after returning home, he “slept it off” and “felt tremendously better” and was able to eat again.

“I feel back to normal,” he said.

When asked what food made him sick, Hayward replied, “It was a sandwich ... from a place.” When asked if he’ll be going back to the sandwich shop, he said, “Absolutely not.”

Coach Quin Snyder is happy to have Hayward back in the lineup tonight and said there shouldn't be any limitations on his minutes.

“It goes without saying, he’s been our best player this year, our best offensive player,” he said. “It’s good to have him after the other night.”

JAZZ NOTES: Rudy Gobert came out of Sunday’s game just fine and is expected to play close to his usual minutes tonight. ... Joe Ingles, who had a career-high 11 assists Sunday night, is expected to start again. ... Alec Burks, who had some treatment on his knee last week, is the only player on the team on the injured list. ... After Tuesday’s game, the Jazz will return home for Game 6 Friday night against the Clippers at Vivint Arena.