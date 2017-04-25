Disney announced the release date for the sequel to the 2013 smash hit "Frozen" in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"Frozen 2" will release on November 27, 2019.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

The first “Frozen” film earned $1.2 billion at the box office with more than $400 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Frozen” also won two Oscars, including Original Song and Animated Feature, according to Box Office Mojo.

No plot details are available at this time. “Frozen” producers unveiled a darker, colder alternate ending in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

But “Frozen” wasn’t the only upcoming Disney film to get a 2019 release date. The Walt Disney Company also announced that “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be released on May 24, 2019, according to StarWars.com. The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will be the final film of the new Star Wars trilogy.

Disney also announced that the fifth Indiana Jones film will be released on July 10, 2020, according to StarWars.com.