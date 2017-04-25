Following a bye weekend, No. 20/21 BYU softball is back in action against Utah Valley in the Utah County Credit Union Crosstown Clash on Wednesday at Gail Miller Field.

The Cougars (32-10, 6-0 West Coast Conference) played just one game last week, picking up a 4-0 win against Southern Utah in Provo. The Wolverines (12-20, 4-8 WAC) are currently on a three-game losing streak after getting swept in the series against Grand Canyon during the weekend.

The matchup begins at 6 p.m. MDT, and will be televised live on BYUtv. It will also be on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143, along with live stats on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU storylines

This Wednesday is BYU’s fifth in-state game of the 2017 season, the first against Utah Valley. The Cougars are 4-0 so far this year, defeating Utah and Utah State while winning the two-game series against Southern Utah. After the game against the Wolverines this week, BYU has one more in-state game against Utah State on May 9.

BYU has held its opponents scoreless in the past four games, with two of the four victories being run-rule wins. There have been just seven hits by the opponents in those games. McKenna Bull has thrown 22-consecutive scoreless innings, while Arissa Paulson has pitched 14-straight innings without giving up a run.

The Cougars are ranked for the ninth week of the season, extending the record for the most a BYU softball team has been ranked in a single season. They remain at No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and dropped a spot to No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25. Additionally, thanks to the tough schedule before conference play, BYU is No. 18 in the NCAA in RPI.

Opponent outlook

Utah Valley (12-20, 4-8 WAC)

The Wolverines have won two conference series so far this season, taking two games against both CSU Bakersfield and Seattle U in Orem. Against WCC foes, UVU is 2-2 in 2017. The Wolverines lost to San Diego and Saint Mary’s in the season-opening tournament but got revenge later by taking two from the Gaels back in March.

BYU holds a 34-4 series advantage over UVU, including an 11-1 mark at home. Back in 2015, the Wolverines beat the Cougars in Provo for the first time in program history, a 13-0 run-rule win. BYU took both games in 2016.