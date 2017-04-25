"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is part of the Bleep Podcast 2017 fantasy movie league.

In our third episode, I'm joined by Alan Seawright to discuss 16 movies coming to theaters this summer.

We predict how each will do with fans, critics and at the box office. Movies we discuss include "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2," "Wonder Woman," "Baywatch" and "Dunkirk."