A Utah boy deserves a master’s degree for a school-related trick he pulled on his parents.

Nathan Anderson, 7, of Eagle Mountain, faked a note from school that said he needed to improve his grades in video game class, according to Today.com.

“If he does not stay up all night and practice video games, he will get kicked out of school!!!” the letter read.

His mother, Lori Anderson, burst out laughing when she saw the note. She could tell from her son’s handwriting that it wasn’t really from school.

And, she said, the idea of a video game class sounded ridiculous.

“He left it on the table for an adult to find, and then when I found it, I asked him, ‘What's this all about?’ and he tried to gauge whether I believed it, but couldn't hide his ‘I'm being funny’ smirk,” Anderson told Today.com.

Anderson first got the idea for the letter thanks to a T-shirt he saw.

“It had a similar note on it, and he thought it was funny,” Anderson told TODAY Parents. “He copied the shirt and added his own parts as well.”

BuzzFeed News reported that Nathan first showed the letter to his teacher.

He hoped the letter would get him some more time playing video games.

“I really wanted to stay up playing video games all night,” he said.

Nathan told Mashable his favorite video games include “Minecraft,” “Solar Two” and “Pokemon Go.”