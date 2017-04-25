Nearly 100 cancer patients and others march to President David W. Pershing's office in University of Utah's Park Building on Monday, April 24, 2017, calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Mary Beckerle as director and CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Beckerle to be reinstated, sources say

Dr. Mary Beckerle, the former CEO and director of the Huntsman Cancer Institute who was fired last week after 10 years in charge, will likely get her job back, sources close to the situation told the Deseret News.

The announcement will likely come Tuesday morning at a closed session at the University of Utah, the Deseret News reported.

MEETING ADJOURNED, ADMINISTRATOR MAKES NO ANNOUNCEMENT After a 1.5 hour closed meeting, University of Utah president... Posted by Daphne Chen on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Dozens protested Monday outside the office of University of Utah President David Pershing in search of answers for why Beckerle had been fired from the university, according to the Deseret News.

Laurie Fraser, a former volunteer at the HCI, said Beckerle’s leadership united the school in its charge to help cancer patients.

"The people of Utah deserve a medical school and cancer hospital that work together to give the patient care we all understand is available here in Utah without having to travel to Los Angeles, San Francisco (or) Seattle. President Pershing, do what is right. Restore respect to your office — reinstate Mary Beckerle," Fraser said to loud cheers.

Jazz, Clippers series to heat up

Don’t expect the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers to take it easy in Game 5 on Tuesday. According to the Deseret News, the series will intensify in the pivotal fifth game.

With the Jazz and Clippers knotted up at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series, the teams will travel to Los Angeles for Game 5.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said that the game’s intensity will rise.

“As series go on, the games take on a different level of significance because there’s kind of the urgency or the knowledge that you have less time,” he told the Deseret News.

Former BYU coach earns national award

Former BYU basketball coach Tony Ingle received the NAIA National Coach of the Year award for his impressive work at Dalton State in Georgia, according to the Deseret News.

This is just the tip of his recent successes. He won the NCAA Division II championship in 2004 with Keenesaw State, and he won the NAIA national title in 2015, too, according to the Deseret News.

That’s quite a turnaround from his BYU days, when he inherited a 1-6 team and finished 1-25 on the year.

But Ingle worked hard to turn around his career.

“You’re making lemonade out of lemons,” one observer told him. “What could you do if you got a D-I job and all you had to do was coach?”

Will Trump budge on wall budget?

CNN reported on Monday night that the White House may not seek full funding for the promised border wall as a way to avoid a government shutdown.

The White House said on Monday that the president won’t insist on spending for the wall, which as of now remains a major source of contention for those planning the budget, CNN reported.

Insiders told CNN that Trump would settle for border security if it’ll ease tensions.

"Politics is the art of compromise," the official said.

A really ’90s commercial

