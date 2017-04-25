LOS ANGELES — A few days ago, when the Jazz were in L.A. for the first time in this playoff series, Boris Diaw nailed it when he said, “It is very different in the playoffs than the regular season. One reason is because the media is overblown, too. But, yeah, it’s part of it — part of the experience. Everything is amplified.”

I had almost forgotten about that. Having missed out on watching the playoffs for the past four seasons, I’m now reminded what they’re like. Everything is amplified. So when word got out that Rudy Gobert would play in Game 4, the news was treated like a war hero had returned. When Chris Paul said Jazz fans were “homers,” he had to answer questions about what he meant.

He fired back by asking in a press conference what everyone thought he meant.

“I’ve said that before, they’re homers,” Paul said. “When you go there you don’t really see opposing teams' jerseys. They support their team, which is good. So how could you even take that another way?”

Later he told media, “It’s a good storyline, huh? If somebody needed this storyline, at the end of the day it is entertainment I guess. I’m going to hoop.”

I’m all for entertainment in the playoffs. Few things are worse than listening to clichés about competing, motivating and winning. So I’m glad Paul brought up the fans in Utah. And I’m really glad Diaw — my new favorite player — is in the NBA.

Some part of me has to admit I don’t even really blame Paul for mocking what passes for storylines in the postseason. With big deals made out of small deals, no wonder they get testy.