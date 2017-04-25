BYU defensive end Harvey Langi competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

While talking about the draft buzz surrounding the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst had a great deal to share about BYU linebacker Harvey Langi.

Pauline wrote, "the name I continue to hear rising up boards is Harvey Langi of BYU.

"Langi’s aggressive style of play and his junior tape — when he lined up at inside linebacker for the Cougars — as well as his combine and pro day workouts have all factored into the rise. The poor depth at the inside linebacker position has also given a boost to Langi’s stock."

After talking about some of Langi's numbers at the combine and at BYU's Pro Day, Pauline continued. "Where will he land in the draft? At this point, the consensus is Langi won’t make it out of the fourth round and there’s a very good chance he squeezes into the third round."

Pauline also mentioned Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata as a possible second round target, should the team draft a different position in the first round.

Frank Jackson a projected first-round pick

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his after the declaration deadline NBA mock draft, and he had the Utah Jazz taking former Lone Peak High School star Frank Jackson with the last pick of the first round.

Of Jackson, Wasserman wrote, "Jackson, 18, was up and down during his freshman year, but showed flashes of athleticism, shooting and defense amid struggles as a shot-creator and playmaker."

Wasserman continued, "At No. 30, it's still worth taking Jackson for his mix of strength, explosiveness and shot-making."

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz was No. 1 in the mock draft, followed by Josh Jackson of Kansas and Lonzo Ball of UCLA.

Other links

And finally...

The Utah Jazz used new technology to help 7-year-old fan Landon Carter, who was born legally blind, watch the games.