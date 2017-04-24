Utah State Aggies wide receiver Rayshad Lewis (9) runs for a touchdown against the Air Force Falcons in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016.

Utah State sophomore wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, announced his intention to transfer from the program Monday via Twitter.

Lewis appeared in all 12 games for the Aggies last season. Both his 40 receptions and 476 yards rank second most by a freshman in school history. He found the end zone twice last season, ranking second on the squad.

In his tweet, Lewis did not indicate where he plans to transfer.

< blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">< p lang="und" dir="ltr">< a href="https://t.co/LzHHma2JsP">pic.twitter.com/LzHHma2JsP< /a>< /p>— Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) < a href="https://twitter.com/ThatOtherLewis/status/856671565538140161">April 25, 2017< /a>< /blockquote> < script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">< /script>