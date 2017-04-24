Dixie State opened defense of its Pacific West Conference title tied for fourth place overall after the first 18 holes of play Monday at the 2017 PacWest Championships at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

DSU fired an opening round +6 294 to finish the first day tied with Chaminade (294, +6), 14 shots back of clubhouse leader Holy Names, which blistered the course for an 8-under 280 team score. Second-place BYU-Hawai’i is the only other team in red figures after round one as the Seasiders fired a 6-under 282, while California Baptist (290, +2) is in third. Hawai’i Hilo stands in sixth place at +7 295, followed by Dominican (296, +8) in seventh, Hawai'i Pacific (298, +10) in eighth, Academy of Art (+299, +11) in ninth and Notre Dame de Namur (300, +12) in 10th.

Sophomore Nicklaus Britt carded DSU’s low round of the day with a 1-under 71, which included five birdies on his opening loop, as he was one of 11 players to post a red number on the day. In all, three Trailblazers are listed in the top 25 on the leaderboard, including freshman Jimmy Avis who stands in a seven-way tie for 15th at 1-over 73 after he penciled in four birdies and 10 pars in his round, while freshman Jayce Frampton is tied for 22nd after he rolled in four birdies as part of an opening 74 (+2).

Senior Tyson Tanner is in a group of six golfers tied for 35th at 4-over 76 after he carded 11 pars and two birdies, and junior Dane Nelson finished with nine pars and three birdies en route to a 5-over 77 to stand tied for 41st.

DSU will be paired with Chaminade and Hawai’i Hilo in round two Tuesday morning.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.