Dixie State finds itself in the middle of the pack in sixth place after the opening 18 holes of play at the 2017 PacWest Championships on Monday at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay Resort.

DSU posted a 48-over 336 (+48) to finish the first day 11 shots ahead of seventh-place Hawai’i Hilo (347, +59) and is 33 shots clear of eighth-place Point Loma (369, +81). Academy of Art (306, +18) owns a 10-shot lead over second-place California Baptist (316, +28) heading into Tuesday's second round, followed by Hawai’i Pacific (318, +30) in third, Holy Names (326, +28) in fourth and Dominican (333, +45) in fifth.

Three Trailblazers find themselves in the top 20 on the leaderboard after round one, led by sophomore Katie Ford, who penciled in one birdie and nine pars en route to an opening 8-over 80 to stand tied for 10th place. Junior Cobair Collinsworth also rolled in a birdie and had eight pars on her card as she fired an 11-over 83, which was good for t-17th place, and freshman Ashley Fernandez is in a group of seven golfers tied for 19th place at plus-12 84. Sophomore Mei Brennan follows in t-31st at plus-17 89, and sophomore Kaitlynn Hanberg is tied for 33rd at plus-18 90.

DSU looks to move up the leaderboard in the second round of play Tuesday morning.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.