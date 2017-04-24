Prosecutors say case is the first of six she will face in connection with string of alleged weekend robberies.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville woman accused of robbing a half-dozen banks in 24 hours while wearing pajamas and handing tellers notes written in pink ink has been charged in connection with one of the heists.

Nannette Louise Perkins, 40, was charged Monday with robbery, a second-degree felony, after prosecutors say she handed tellers notes demanding $20, $50 and $100 bills.

The case is the first of six related to the string of robberies, prosecutors wrote in charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

The spree began about 1:15 p.m. April 14 at Chase Bank, 3430 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City, where she slipped a bank teller a note that read "100's and 50's no noise/no problem," charging documents state.

She wore grey checkered pajama bottoms, a bandana and glasses when she went into various banks, surveillance footage showed.

Perkins is accused of hitting four more banks in an hour and a half the following day: Wells Fargo, 4711 Highland Drive, Holladay; University Federal Credit Union, 7220 Highland Drive, Cottonwood Heights; Wells Fargo, 9311 S. Highland Drive, Sandy; Deseret First Credit Union, 9325 S. Village Shop Drive, Sandy.

That's after a failed attempt to rob a Salt Lake Chase Bank, 1295 S. Redwood Road. She fled before receiving any cash, police said.

Charging documents do not state how much money prosecutors believe she stole, but say officers serving a warrant at her home found "a significant amount of cash in high denominations" in her car.

Salt Lake police arrested Perkins April 17 after a tip led them to her home. Her face was unobscured in surveillance footage, leading one tipster to recognize her and call officers. Tellers at the banks identified a photo of her as the woman who demanded money, charging documents state.

When Salt Lake City police arrived at her home, they recognized her from the video, prosecutors said. Officers told her boyfriend they were investigating a robbery, and he responded "it must be related to the thousands of dollars Perkins said she had recently received as a Social Security payment."

The boyfriend added that he had deposited some of her cash into his bank account, police recounted.

Officers also found the grey checkered pants, grey shirt, glasses and blue bandana shown in the footage. In her car, they spotted a pink pen and journal with pages missing, a torn-up note demanding money and another that read "Please give me all the cash in the drawer now."

Perkins pleaded guilty to retail theft, a third-degree felony, in June 2013 and two counts of attempted unlawful possession of a financial card in March 2013, reduced from a felony to a class A misdemeanor, court records show.

In January 2013 she admitted to criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; as well as theft and unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, third-degree felonies.

She pleaded guilty in August 2010 to theft by deception, amended from a felony to a class A misdemeanor.

It was not immediately clear Monday if Perkins had an attorney. Jeanne Campbell, a lawyer who once represented her, said she did not know whether Perkins had representation in the new case.

Perkins was being held in Salt Lake County jail, and a court date has not yet been set.