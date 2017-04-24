Lone Peak pitcher Seth Corry waits for a batter to step to the plate as Lone Peak and Lehi play baseball at Lehi on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

HIGHLAND — Proving yourself among the very best can provide dividends for most athletes and certainly has done as much for Seth Corry and the Lone Peak baseball team.

The 6-foot-2 senior lefty has helped lead the Knights to a 12-3 record that includes a perfect 9-0 mark in what is always tough Region 4 play. He's compiled a 1.17 ERA in the process while striking out 32 batters over 18 innings pitched, according to Maxpreps.

"Even when he's off, he's still very good," said Lone Peak coach Matt Bezzant. "He knows how to battle when he doesn't have his best stuff, but when he is on his game, he's practically unhittable. I've never really seen him hit hard."

Corry's current form received a boost this offseason following a season spent with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Always a promising prospect, Lone Peak's ace pitcher spent a good chunk of the 2016 season recovering from a torn ACL injury sustained while playing football. Corry returned to pitch late in the season, but his form was affected by the lingering injury.

"I've just worked as hard as ever for the opportunity to pitch again like I know I can for my final year of high school," Corry said. "I've worked on getting strong, but the best thing for me was to go to all those showcase All-American games where I could play and learn from the best of the best."

That opportunity came with being named one of just 50 participants in the Perfect Game All-American Classic held at Petco Park in San Diego. To get there, Corry had to prove himself among more than 500 of the nation's best at a showcase held in Florida.

Throughout the process, Corry learned a big lesson about himself and his potential.

"It was awesome playing with the best of the best. Some of the guys I went up against are projected to go top five in the draft," Corry said. "But I was successful against all of them, and that was huge for me. That really lifted my confidence heading into the final year here at Lone Peak."

Although baseball received almost all of his focus in the offseason, Corry made sure to give football another try, despite the devastating incurred during his junior season.

"It was hard because of all the talking I did with scouts and the amount of confidence I had gained. I knew it would be a big sacrifice to put it aside for a while and play football," Corry said. "But at the end of the day I just felt I needed to do what my heart wanted, and that was to play football. I love the game — just as much as baseball."

Corry played primarily at defensive back for Lone Peak and saw a lot of success — helping lead his team to another 5A state championship game.

When baseball season came around, Corry was ready from the start, and the numbers he put up serve as evidence of the strides he's made. While pitching at his best, Corry has also maintained an important leadership quality that has greatly benefited those he's around.

"There's a reason why he's been named as a team captain since his sophomore year," Bezzant said. "Even when he started the season hurt last year, he was still voted team captain. He pushes himself hard, and his teammates see it and respect it. It makes it easy for guys to follow just by his personality and the fact kids can see the player that he is and the work that he puts into it."

Corry certainly has a bright future in baseball and should prove a high draft pick this coming summer. He'll then weigh his option of going pro immediately or first playing for BYU.

"We're just kind of waiting it out and seeing where we're at," Corry said. "I'm just focused on this season and then we'll just wait to see where I'm at and go from there."

