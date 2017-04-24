Maren Cline , center, was crowned queen of the Days of ’47 for 2017 at the conclusion of the Days of ’47 Royalty Pageant on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the LDS Church Conference Center's Little Theater. Tess Hanson, left, was selected first attendant and Brittny Millington, right, was chosen second attendant.

SALT LAKE CITY — Maren Cline, of North Salt Lake, was crowned queen of the Days of ’47 for 2017 at the conclusion of the Days of ’47 Royalty Pageant Saturday at the LDS Church Conference Center's Little Theater.

Cline was selected queen among 21 contestants from Utah, Idaho, New York and Michigan. She will be accompanied by first attendant Tess Hanson and second attendant Brittny Millington, both of South Jordan.

Cline, the daughter of Russ and Melou Cline, served a mission for The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan. She is trained in opera and classical singing, plays both the harp and the piano and participates in modern dance. She currently serves on the BYU Student Association and is a BYU Honors Society member. She plans to continue studying the harp and to develop business skills to contribute to her musical events.

Hanson, the daughter of Karl and Tammy Hanson, served as a class officer at Bingham High School. She served a Spanish-speaking LDS mission in San Diego, and volunteers to assist Spanish-speaking patrons at the Oquirrh Mountain Temple. She is a swimmer and teaches and coaches special needs students. Tess’ family has a band called Rose Colored Shades, where she is both a singer and the band’s drummer.

Millington, the daughter of Aaron and Lara Millington, served an LDS mission in Arkansas where she was hit by a car and sustained a traumatic brain injury. She returned home to heal. A senior at BYU, Millington portrayed Ginger Rogers and Queen Elizabeth I in a national musical theater competition. Her other credits include writing and directing a three-act musical for her community theater.