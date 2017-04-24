SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans can breathe a sigh of relief in advance of Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 playoff matchup in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert both made the Jazz's flight on Monday afternoon, and neither was listed on the team's injury report released Monday evening.

Hayward, who was dealing with food poisoning on Sunday, left Vivint Arena at halftime of Utah's 105-98 Game 4 victory. He scored just three points in nine minutes of play.

“There was no way he wasn’t going to try and play," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Monday before the team left. "I think that shows how he feels about this experience and this team and his role.”

Without Hayward at full strength following a Game 3 performance in which he scored a career-high 40 points, Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles carried Utah to a come-from-behind win.

“Guys stepped up around him," Snyder said. "I think they took that seriously. They know what he’s invested and wanted to not play for him, so to speak, but in some ways, yeah, to stabilize the group and compete knowing how much it meant to him to be out there and not being able to be out there.”

Gobert will play in his second straight game Tuesday after missing all but a few seconds of the first three contests of the series after he injured his knee early in Game 1.

In his first game back on Sunday, he was effective, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in just 24 minutes of play.

Snyder noted that "after the game, he was good, fatigued.”

The coach also said the decision to play Gobert in Game 4 was independent of how the Frenchman performed.

“I guess there was part of me that was not surprised, but reminded of what he does for our team,” Snyder said.

While Hayward and Gobert were not on the injury report, Alec Burks was once again. The six-year guard received a platelet rich plasma injection in his left knee on April 20.

He has yet to make a postseason appearance for the Jazz this year.

FOURTH QUARTERS: With the exception of Game 2 when the Clippers had things pretty well under control, the fourth quarters throughout the series have been tight with rather dramatic finishes.

Asked on Monday afternoon for any theories about how it’s happened, Snyder pointed to great players making great plays. In Game 1, Johnson’s last-second floater gave the Jazz the win. In Game 3, Chris Paul carried the Clippers to victory down the stretch, and then Johnson returned the favor in Game 4.

“We as coaches do our best to kind of put guys in positions to be successful, and then they do it,” Snyder said, “and those guys have done it.”

INGLES ASSISTS: On Sunday night, Ingles tallied 11 assists, which was the most any Jazzman has collected in a game this season.

Asked after the game what it was like to be Utah’s main facilitator, Ingles gave a classic response.

“Tiring,” he quipped.

More seriously, he said, “I just tried to get guys involved. Obviously with (Hayward) especially not there in the second half and Rudy kind of limited a little bit, just tried to get guys involved.”