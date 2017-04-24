SALT LAKE CITY — As top Salt Lake leaders persist with their plans to redesign Utah's troubled homeless services model — estimated to cost more than $72 million in one-time funds — uncertainty continues to linger around a key issue:

Who's paying?

That's a question that Salt Lake County officials say is too soon to entirely answer, but they're simultaneously confident any funding gap — after federal, state, county and city dollars come into play — will be made up by private donors.

That gap was previously identified as $13.7 million, according to early budget numbers presented in the county's Collective Impact on Homelessness Steering Committee meeting earlier this month.

However, a deeper look reveals a larger shortcoming — one that widens that gap to more than $24.2 million.

While county officials have budgeted $38.7 million in private, city, county and federal dollars — in addition to the state's $20 million — to build the three new homeless resource centers and their programs, only $28.2 million has actually been committed, according to the Salt Lake County Mayor's office.

The remaining $10.5 million has been budgeted as "anticipated" private dollars, even though no checks have been written or promised.

"There certainly has been interest expressed in the philanthropic community," said Alyson Heyrund, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' spokeswoman, but she was unable to provide details of any financial commitments because that expressed support has so far only happened during "private discussions."

"There have not been any checks written and deposited," Heyrund said, but she added more solid financial commitments are anticipated now that the state, city and county have selected all three homeless sites.

Heyrund said it's expected that more donors will come forward "as we have more concrete action on the homeless centers."

"Nobody thinks it's an insurmountable goal," Heyrund said of the funding gap, consistent with McAdams' and Biskupski's past comments. "We think we can do it."

Heyrund said there's ample time to fundraise since the South Salt Lake shelter won't break ground until after March 2018 and the groundbreaking on the Salt Lake City shelters are at least several months away.

County and state officials are estimating $72.4 will be needed in one-time capital costs to build the three new facilities and their programs.

Of that, $40.6 million is expected to cover the new resource centers, $28 million for affordable housing inventory, nearly $3 million for overflow contingency planning, and $1 million for a new mobile health clinic.

Of the $38.7 million budgeted in private, city and county funds, $11.5 million comes from Salt Lake County's Pay for Success — two programs aimed at curbing persistent homelessness and for adult men who are at high risk for repeat stays in the county jail. The county will ony pay for the programs if they're successful — otherwise, private investors have signed contracts to pick up tab.

About $9.3 million in low-income housing tax credits, about $1.7 million from the state's Oleane Walker Housing Loan Fund, and nearly $880,000 from Salt Lake City are also considered within the $38.7 million figure — but the lion's share of $15.3 million has been budgeted for private donors.

Of the $15.3 million budgeted, $4.75 million has been pledged by four donors:

$4 million from local businessman Pat King for a women's shelter

$500,000 from Intermountain Healthcare

$200,000 from Wells Fargo

$50,000 from Goldman Sachs

Alexandra Eaton, executive director of the Community Foundation of Utah, who oversees the fund that's managing the donations, said the funds that have so far been pledged indicate there is private support, despite the intense controversy that has swirled around the issue — particularly the siting of the three new homeless shelters.

"It's easy to focus on the negative stuff, but the fact that you have so many funders coming together (shows) there's so many people here that want to address this issue and come together," Eaton said. "To see so many people coming to the table both from a private, public governmental standpoint, it gives me hope we'll be able to really make a difference."

While "there has been a lot of negativity around the issue," Mikelle Moore of Intermountain Healthcare said, "there's also been a lot of positivity from many community members."

"(We) think no one should be left behind," Moore said. "We remain very, very committed to helping our friends who our homeless in our community."

Heyrund said now that the three shelter sites are in place and the Shelter the Homeless Board — the body that will own and operate the future resource centers — will be sending its official request to the state for funding next month, the county and other stakeholders can "really go full throttle into the philanthropic effort."

The hope is, Heyrund said, that Utah business people realize now's the time to step in to lend a helping hand.

Email: kmckellar@deseretnews.com

Twitter: KatieMcKellar1