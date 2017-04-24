Baseball

Josh Jones, Grand (Jr.)

Whether he’s on the mound or in center field, Jones is the glue that holds Grand’s baseball team together this season.

“Josh continues to prove to be a cornerstone for our program. He is an amazing pitcher, a tough out at the plate, and robs batters of base hits all the time with his skills and savvy as a center fielder,” said Grand assistant coach Ron Dolphin.

He picked up the 3-2 victory on the mound last Tuesday against Gunnison.

Softball

Emily Brackett, Gunnison (Jr.)

Gunnison is the only undefeated team in 2A East this season, and Emily Brackett is a huge reason why.

Last week in victories over Grand and Parowan, Brackett combined to go 8 for 9 with two home runs, 3 doubles, 3 singles and 3 walks. She is batting .630 this season with an on-base percentage of .656.

“She has been hampered by an arm injury this year, so she hasn't pitched as much as she would love to, but her leadership has helped our team in critical situations. She is our lead-off hitter and her ability to get on base has helped our team tremendously,” said Gunnison coach Tyson Brackett.

Emily Brackett has 5 home runs and 12 doubles this season.

Boys Soccer

Matt Holt, Skyridge (Sr.)

First-year school Skyridge is 11-0 this spring, and the leadership of five seniors — including Matt Holt — is a big reason why.

He scored two goals in Skyridge’s 5-0 victory over Timpanogos on Tuesday, and then three days later followed it up with a hat-trick in a 4-2 win against Timpview.

"Matt has really stepped it up this year on and off the field, being an example to the younger players on the team by working hard in practice and carrying that onto the field for games,” said Skyridge coach Jerry Preisendorf.

Holt was a starter his sophomore and junior years at Lehi. He’s tied for the team lead at Skyridge this season with seven goals.

Boys Track

Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills (Jr.)

The junior posted the best time in Utah this spring in the 110 hurdles at the Dixie Invitational last Saturday. His time of 14.65 is .15 faster than the next closest athlete.

“This year Carter has combined his natural athletic abilities with becoming a student of the hurdling events. As he commits to putting the time in on the track, his times get better and better. He recognizes this, and if he continues to put the time and effort in, he will be considered one of the top hurdlers to ever run at Desert Hills,” said Desert Hills coach Dace Goulding.

Reynolds also won the 300 hurdles at the Dixie Invite with a time of 40.05, the fifth best time in Utah this track season.

Girls Track

Ashlin Blonquist, North Summit (Sr.)

This senior sprinter had a busy and productive weekend on the track last week.

At the Juab Invite on Friday, Blonquist won the 100 and 200 meters and also finished first in the discus. The following day at the Morgan meet, she again won the 100 and 200 meters and finished fifth in the discus.

Her time of 25.48 in the 200 meters at the Juab meet on Friday is the fourth-best time in the entire state this spring. Blonquist also owns the second-fastest time in the entire state in the 100 meters at 12.20.

Girls Golf

Kaitlyn Wilcox, Layton (Sr.)

Layton’s top golfer all season, Kaitlyn Wilcox shot a 6 over at Glen Eagle in the most recent Region 2 match.

“She has been my top golfer all year and constantly is placing in the top 10 individually at each region match so far. She carries a 3.975 GPA so she is an excellent student as well,” said Layton coach Russ Godfrey.

Boys Tennis

Cooper Harrison, Weber (Jr.)

A team captain, Cooper Harrison is 3-1 at First Singles this season for Weber.

“His leadership qualities are amazing. He is such a well-rounded young man with so many different hobbies. He too, like his brother (Bridger Harrison) is a great skier and amazing athlete. Every teacher agrees Cooper is very bright, hard working and is a wonderful young man,” said Weber coach Carolyn Macfarlane.

Harrison maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored 33 on his ACT.