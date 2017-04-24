Jazz fans can breathe a sigh of relief in advance for Tuesday’s pivotal game five matchup in Los Angeles. According to an injury report released by the team, both Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert are good to go for the contest.

Hayward, who scored three points in nine minutes of action in Sunday’s 105-98 Jazz victory, left the game early as he was dealing with complications related to food poisoning.

Gobert, who was listed as questionable prior to Sunday’s game, played and played well, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Both Hayward and Gobert made the flight to Los Angeles with their teammates on Monday.

The only name on the injury report list was Alec Burks, who is listed as out with a left knee injury. Burks has yet to make a postseason appearance for the Jazz this year.