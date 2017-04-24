SALT LAKE CITY — Federal food regulators are recalling 42,000 pounds of cooked chicken breast because it was undercooked.

The federal Department of Agriculture is telling restaurants, hotels and other entities to toss or return 9-pound packages of Chef's Line all-natural grilled chicken breast, with a "best by" date of June 14, 2017; and Saladworks fully cooked flame-grilled chicken breast fillets, with a "use by" date of June 5.

The meat initially went to a distribution center in Illinois and later went to hotels, restaurants and other entities across the country.

The USDA learned of the problem after the Alabama-based WFSP Foods LLC received multiple complaints from cooks and others who opened the cases of plastic packaging to find the white meat still was somewhat raw.

No confirmed reports of illness or bad reactions related to the products came into federal officials, the USDA said in a Monday prepared statement.

The agency says anyone who has concerns about an illness should ask a doctor.