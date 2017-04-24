SALT LAKE CITY — A man who prosecutors say accepted a $100 bribe for a vehicle emissions certificate has been charged along with the man who allegedly gave him the money, according to court records.

Cory Eugene Hansen, 38, of North Salt Lake, and Leigh Andrew Sampson-Seitz, 51, of Salt Lake City, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with false evidence of title and registration, a third-degree felony. Sampson-Seitz received an additional charge of theft of services, a class B misdemeanor.

In August, Sampson-Seitz attempted to get his 1987 AMC Wrangler Laredo registered at six different places, but his vehicle continuously failed the emissions test, according to charging documents. He offered at least two technicians money to pass his vehicle but failed to pay for all six emissions tests, the charges state.

Finally, Hansen agreed to give Sampson-Seitz a passing certificate for $100, according to the charges. Hansen tested his wife's vehicle after-hours at his shop, using another employee's log-in information, charging documents state.

The next day, Sampson-Seitz used the false emissions certificate to register his vehicle.

The case was reportedly investigated by the Salt Lake County Health Department and the Environmental Protection Agency, according to court records.