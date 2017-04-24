SALT LAKE CITY — A South Salt Lake man has been sentenced to prison for shooting and killing a friend of his girlfriend in a dispute over the woman.

Found guilty by a jury in February, Douglas Dwayne Evans, 34, was ordered April 18 to serve at least 16 years and up to life in prison for the murder of Theodore B. Kelbach, 49.

Concurrent prison sentences were ordered of five years to life for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one to 15 years for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

On May 31, 2014, Evans went to a Kearns home, 5446 S. Nez Perce Drive (5080 West), owned by Theodore B. Kelbach, 49, and shot Kelbach point-blank in the head when he opened the door, according to police.

Kelbach died at the scene.

Evans' girlfriend was at the home with Kelbach at the time, and Evans "suspected her of infidelity," charges state.

Evans was arrested following a two-day manhunt.

Evans has a lengthy criminal history that includes violence and aggression, restricting him from possessing a firearm and making him eligible for enhanced penalties when charged with the shooting.

Jurors deliberated just over six hours following the weeklong trial, according to court documents.