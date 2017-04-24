REXBURG, Idaho

A choir made up of Pathway students in Ghana will provide a special musical number at the Brigham Young University-Idaho Devotional on Tuesday, April 25, in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The 50-voice Collegiate Bountiful Chorale from Accra, Ghana, will sing “The Lord Is My Shepherd” in a livestreaming performance prior to former Primary General President Sister Rosemary M. Wixom’s devotional address.

The choir was formed in 2013, in conjunction with the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers’ visit to Ghana that year. In preparation for their 2013 tour, the Collegiate Singers invited Pathway students to prepare a few songs to perform for their concert. As a result of that experience, the Pathway students have continued the choir ever since.

This is the first time BYU-Idaho will host a BYU-Pathway Worldwide performance during devotional. A team from BYU-Idaho’s A/V Productions has traveled to Ghana to make this possible. Randall Kempton, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers director and choral area coordinator, shared how different this experience will be for all who participate.

"The people of Ghana are a beautiful people,” Brother Kempton said. “They work so hard but they have so little, so their circumstances are a little different than ours. They rehearse in the church next to the temple grounds there, right by a busy highway. So, it’s not going to be like what we’re used to. They do a lot with very few resources.”

As always, the public is welcome to attend the BYU-Idaho Devotional each week in the BYU-Idaho Center on Tuesdays at 2:10 p.m. The devotional is also broadcast live on BYU-Idaho Radio.