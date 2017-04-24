SALT LAKE CITY — The best-of-seven series is now a best-of-three.

The Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers are all knotted up at two games apiece as their first-round playoff series shifts from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Tuesday night, and Jazz head coach Quin Snyder acknowledged Monday afternoon before his team left that the intensity will be ratcheted up.

“As series go on, the games take on a different level of significance because there’s kind of the urgency or the knowledge that you have less time,” he said.

Depending on who you ask, there’s either still a lot of mystery or a great deal of familiarity between the two teams at this point. Given the major injuries both teams have sustained since Game 1, Snyder is in the former camp.

Noting how his team dealt with setbacks to Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward in Games 1 and 4 respectively, and how the Clippers lost star power forward Blake Griffin for the rest of their season after Game 3 and haven’t been with key reserve Austin Rivers, Snyder said he’s not sure there’s full clarity for either team regarding their opponent.

“Frankly that’s the playoffs,” he said. “How you’re able to endure and overcome those things during the season, and then it’s even more accentuated in the playoffs.”

L.A. point guard Chris Paul feels he and his team know all they need to about Utah.

“Nope,” he said matter-of-factly after Sunday’s Game 4 105-98 loss when asked if there’s any ambiguity remaining. “They know everything we’re going to run and we know everything they’re going to run. The playoffs come down to who can make plays.”

For the Jazz, Snyder noted, there’s also been unfamiliarity concerning what it’s like to be in certain positions as far as which team is ahead or behind in the series. First, Utah experienced what it was like to take a series lead, then have it be tied heading into a pivotal Game 3, then face the proposition of falling behind 3-1 in the series before Game 4.

“These are all firsts for this group on some level, and I think the challenge for our guys is just literally, if you can kind of conceptually put what happened before behind you and literally prepare for the next game and whatever adjustments, just be completely focused on that,” he said. “That’s the way we’ve tried to go about it. … I think the series gets harder and harder each game.”

Paul had similar thoughts as Snyder as far as the importance of not letting a previous game influence the outcome of the next one.

“You get over it,” he said on Sunday. “We've got to get on a flight and fly back to L.A. and get ready for Game 5. We’ll probably come in tomorrow and watch film, but every game takes on a personality of its own, so we won’t start Game 5 from 105-98. It’s 0-0 and we’ll get another crack at it.”

Perhaps understandably, players from the two teams had different mindsets as they closed the book on Game 4 and looked forward to a Game 5 that will leave the winning side just one victory away from advancing to the second round when the series moves back to Utah for Game 6 on Friday night.

“We came here to get back home-court (advantage),” Paul said. “Had an opportunity to get two, but it is what it is. Now we’ve got go back and take home court.”

For Jazz guard Rodney Hood, Game 5 means moving away from the familiarity of Vivint Arena to try to steal a necessary win on the road.

“It’s great,” he said of the raucous crowd at Vivint Arena. “We’re playing in front of the best home fans in the NBA. They were great tonight. We’ve got to go to L.A. and try to get a win now.”