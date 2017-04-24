Tuesday's softball game between UVU and USU has been canceled due to rain.

Tuesday's softball game between in-state foes Utah Valley and Utah State at Wolverine Softball Field in Orem has been canceled due to deteriorating field conditions with more rain on the horizon. The game will not be made up.

The ballgame was scheduled as a make-up game after the second game of a doubleheader between the teams in Logan was also canceled due to weather. The Aggies won the March 22 contest by a score of 11-2.

The Wolverines will now prepare to head to Provo for a UCCU Crosstown Clash against the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars on Wednesday, April 26. The game will be televised live on BYUtv and is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

Following Wednesday's midweek contest at BYU, UVU will return home for its final WAC series of the season against UMKC this weekend, April 28-29.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.