SOUTH SALT LAKE — A car hit a school bus carrying about 40 junior high students after school Monday, a Granite School District spokesman said.

The rear, right side of the bus was crushed, but no one was hurt, said district spokesman Ben Horsley.

"We had a minor fender-bender," Horsley said. "Kids are fine; no injuries."

The collision happened about 3 p.m. at 3300 South and 700 West, shortly after the bus left Granite Park Junior High School, he said.

Granite school buses are involved in some kind of road incident, from fender-benders to more serious collisions, about once a month, Horsley said. About 300 separate bus routes take district students home each day.

Last week, a 7-year-old boy was hit when he darted into the road near Granite's Fremont Elementary in Taylorsville, police said, and sustained broken bones. Officers still are investigating that crash.