The University of Utah could have a record number of players taken in the NFL draft later this week, and that should have NFL teams smiling.

According to research done by ESPN's Luke Knox, the Utes have a solid track of turning out valuable players through the draft.

By looking over the past 15 drafts, ESPN calculated that Utah is second among all schools at producing sleeper picks in the middle rounds (2-4) during that stretch and fourth at turning out long-term drafted starters, defined as starting eight-plus years in the NFL.

To come up with the schools that produce top sleeper picks, the research determined a player's approximate value, which weighs years as a starter, Pro Bowler and All-Pro among its factors. Purdue came in first in producing sleeper picks in the Rounds 2-4 range with an average approximate value of 27.6, while the Utes were second at 22.2 and one of five teams with an average value above 20.

Knox's research also showed that during the past 15 NFL drafts, 12.1 percent of Utah's drafted players have gone on to start eight-plus years in the league. That includes players like offensive tackle Jordan Gross (167 career starts), free safety Eric Weddle (138) and quarterback Alex Smith (136). That wouldn't include former wide receiver Steve Smith, who started 198 games in his 16-year career in the NFL but was selected in 2001, one year before this data's research parameters.

Miami was best at turning out long-term starters of eight-plus years with a 14.5 percentage, with Boston College second (13.8) and Central Forida third (13.6).

Read the full story here.