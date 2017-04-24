Margaret Atwood's award-winning dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" was originally published in 1985. Urgent and contemporary at the time, now, 32 years later, its references to cassette tapes, printed newspapers and other tokens of the time can feel dated.

Hulu's new streaming series of "The Handmaid's Tale," releasing Wednesday, April 26, strips away those older references, updating the setting to present day (Craigslist, Tinder and Uber all make appearances) but retains the meat of Atwood's story.

That meat can feel startlingly fresh. Both show and book rely on a fictional totalitarian government takeover — justified as protection against Islamic attacks — as the reason for the story's stark premise.

After this takeover, the United States becomes the Republic of Gilead. Here, only a small number of women can bear children and women have few if any rights. The story follows and is narrated by an enslaved "handmaid," Offred (Elisabeth Moss), named for her "commander," Fred (she is "Of Fred"), whose wife is barren. Viewers learn through a series of flashbacks that before the government take-over, Offred had a happy life as a wife, mother and working woman.

The updated setting helps give the TV show a sense that this tale is something that could happen right now. It causes viewers to question "What if?" as the show depicts the dehumanization of women, and it's hard not to think how some current attitudes on rape, abortion and birth control could possibly lead to a world like this.

Hulu altered a few other details — changing the race and sexual orientation of various characters, but for Offred, the most significant change to her story will likely be the age of her Commander and his wife.

In Atwood's novel, Offred's relationship with the Commander, which is supposed to be restricted to only procreation, becomes more emotionally intimate as, for example, he secretly invites her into his private office to play Scrabble — scandalous in a society that forbids reading for women. Offred finds the Commander unattractive but sweet and fatherly. This dynamic becomes very different when, in Hulu's version, the Commander, played by Joseph Fiennes, becomes Offred's contemporary, making the relationship more sexually charged. It's not hard to envision the series using their age similarities as grounds for future complications of power and love.

There are a few other notable difference between book and show. Atwood never completely explains why so few women in Gilead can have children, while Hulu's version shows that somewhat confusing jump from normal society to a Puritan cult as a steady progression — a seemingly logical response to a society's desperate need to reproduce.

Those familiar with the book will not be surprised that the TV show has some very violent, upsetting scenes and plenty of references to sex, including scenes showing the Ceremony where Offred does her part to bear a child to the Commander and his wife. A few of these scenes are extraneous and added in for drama, but most of them are necessary for the story — emphasizing the consequences of prioritizing security over freedom and sending a pointed message about the government's over-involvement with women's bodies and their families.

It is worth noting that the language in the show is strong, making it, along with the sexual and violent content, a candidate for an R rating, if it was a film. Much of this comes from Offred's narration, which is often humorous and sarcastic, and displays Offred's rebellious attitude. Deviating from the book, where Offred feels subdued, as though she cut herself off from her emotions as a survival method, in the show she is feistier and perhaps more likable to viewers. Could this have been portrayed with less F-words? Probably. But Hulu is a streaming site where F-words are allowed, and that seems to be the main reason for including them.

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" is an interesting, modern take on Atwood's social warning. It is as dark and heavy as the book, with a few extra bits thrown in to satisfy TV's desire for sensationalism. If one can handle all of that, it will definitely give the viewer something to think about.

Content advisory: "The Handmaid's Tale" contains scenes of violence, sex, and contains strong language, including multiple uses of the F-word.