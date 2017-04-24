SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Cynthia K. Phillips, executive director of Park City’s Weilenmann School of Discovery, to the State Charter School Board.

In addition to her work with Weilenmann, Phillips is a doctoral candidate in comparative languages and cultural studies at the University of Utah and has taught at Waterford School and Weilenmann.

Phillips replaces Robert Enger, who resigned from the board in March.

The board is appointed by the governor and consists of seven members, two who have finance or business management experience, three who have charter school experience, and two nominated by the State Board of Education.

