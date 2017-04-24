Chris Pratt's fame just hit literal stardom.

As Relevant magazine reported, Pratt received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend just ahead of his upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2." He spoke with fans about how his family and faith have helped him succeed.

"I'm a man of faith and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life — and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he said. "(My mother) gave absolutely everything she had to raise us, every fiber of her being. And oftentimes we weren’t cash-rich, but we were never love-poor. You gave everything and you were always proud of me, way before this. When I was a waiter at Coco’s you just couldn’t get enough of me … I want to thank my wife, Anna, I love you. You’ve given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you."

Watch his speech in the video below.

But this isn't the first time Pratt has spoken so openly about his family. He recently told The Washington Post that he and his wife, actress Anna Faris, would make career decisions together without holding back.

“For the first part of our relationship, we put our careers at the top,” Pratt said, according to The Post. “We were like, ‘Honey, if you get a job and you have to go to Istanbul for six months, you’re going. I’ll help you pack. I’ll Skype with you every day. You’re living your dream, I’m living my dream. That’s what we do.’”

Psalm 126:3 "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams. #surreal #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Now, the two consider their 4-year-old son, Jack, when they make movie decisions, The Post reported.

Pratt shared his love for his wife and son on Instagram about two weeks ago when he posted a photo of himself and Faris promoting “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

As The Huffington Post reported, Pratt mentioned in his Instagram post that he’s happy to have his wife and son along with him during the promotion tour, but children can be a struggle to travel with.

“Although it’s 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep,” Pratt wrote. “I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”