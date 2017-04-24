YouTubers from Utah took the opportunity to reach out and help those less fortunate this week, with videos about refugees, war victims and amputees.
Lexi Mae Walker, a singer from Utah, and Brady Bills wanted to help raise funds for refugees, and filmed this rendition of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.” Walker wrote in the description that this is the only project she has ever done in which everyone involved volunteered their time.
BYU Engineering students contacted a local amputee to help test out a prosthetic device they created to help amputees in Sierra Leone. The video description reads, “During Sierra Leone’s civil war from 1991 to 2002, rebels in the African country cut off the hands, arms and legs of more than 27,000 people. Their attacks left their victims permanently disabled.”
Enliven, a duo including Tyra Orgill on the piano and Sander Morrison on the cello, filmed an original arrangement of the LDS hymn “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.” The video description explains, “Tyra's definition of ‘epic orchestral hymns’ is where you take a song and arrange it in a way that would bring new life to the song and stir the hearts and souls of all the warriors on this earth today.”
Emilia Wing, a refugee from Poland, will be featured in an art exhibition and fundraiser at City Creek Mall in downtown Salt Lake City. “When I started looking at and painting maps, it awakened an excitement in me, for the places I had forgotten.” Wing said in the video. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Utah refugees. For more information visit Wing’s website.
Two crowd favorites from Utah, Stuart Edge and Al Fox Carraway, teamed up for this prank in downtown Salt Lake City.
Bri Ray, a singer and songwriter from Utah, was featured by Mormon Channel Studio. She performed “Be Still My Soul” and “Holding.”
UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah