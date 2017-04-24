Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward became an NBA All-Star for the first time this season. He broke out with 21.9 points per game and is due for a new contract this summer. Things are looking good.

But basketball wasn’t always his best sport. According to The Wall Street Journal, the 6-foot-10 guard played tennis as a child and young adult and didn’t make basketball his main sport until college.

And he was really good at tennis.

“He was a much better tennis player than a basketball player at the time,” said Michael Lefko, a former high school player, to The Journal. “We were in the heartland of basketball talent. He never measured in basketball on the state level.”

Hayward grew up in Indiana, a state known for its basketball fandom. He didn’t turn any heads while growing up.

Hayward didn’t think he had a career in basketball, either.

“My parents were both 5-10, and so I didn’t think basketball would necessarily be the way,” he said, according to The Journal. “Even though I loved basketball.”

Soon, he found tennis. He said it helped him learn skills he would use in the NBA.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

Hayward has briefly made returns to the tennis court as an adult. He participated in the Of Love Tennis Tournament in 2016, with proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, according to the Jazz.

See some of Hayward’s skills below.