BYU men’s tennis has announced the signing of Artsiom Ausiyevich for the 2017-18 season.

“We’re looking forward to Artie joining the team in the fall,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “He has the game style we’re looking for that will help him be a successful collegiate player. We feel he will be a good fit academically and with the culture here at BYU. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Ausiyevich, a Belarus native from Minsk, Angarskaya, has held a national ranking as high as No. 1. He is a two-time national doubles champion and two-time runner-up. Ausiyevich was also named national singles runner-up three times.

