After finishing third in regular-season conference play, BYU men’s tennis travels to Claremont, California, to compete in the West Coast Conference tournament this weekend.

No. 3 seed BYU (13-11, 6-3 WCC) plays in the opening round against No. 6 seed Santa Clara (14-6, 4-5 WCC) on Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. PDT, at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center. The Cougars topped the Broncos, 4-2, at home earlier this season after junior John Pearce clinched the match, taking down Vasileios Iliopoulos at No. 5 singles.

With a victory over Santa Clara, BYU would advance to the semifinals and face off against No. 2 seed Pepperdine on Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m. The final round will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Cougars closed out regular-season play with two tough road losses to Pepperdine and LMU. BYU swept Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga earlier in April and shut out San Diego, 4-0, at home in March.

The tournament schedule, bracket and links to live streaming can be found on the conference championship page.

