SALT LAKE CITY — Ross Romero, a former state legislator and a community trustee for Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, was recently named to the Utah Hospital Association's board of trustees.

Romero joins the 21-member group in developing policy and direction for the association for 2017-18.

Romero, who served in both the Utah House and Senate, was elected Senate minority whip in 2008, and in 2010 he was elected Senate minority leader. He left office in 2014.

Professionally, Romero is senior adviser for Michael Best Strategies’ Utah office. The national consulting firm focuses on strategic planning, public policy development and government relations.

Prior to joining Michael Best Strategies, Ross was a vice president in the Community Development Group for Zions Bank. In that role, he assisted local and state government and corporate accounts with banking and business operation needs, working with elected and appointed officials in Utah and Idaho, and advocated with Utah’s congressional delegation.

Romero is a recipient of Utah Valley University’s Community Engagement Award, and he was recognized in the Forty Under Forty listing in Utah Business Magazine. He was also named a Chambers Champion by the Salt Lake Chamber in 2011-12.