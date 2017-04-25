Utahns interested in working from home may want to apply at Cigna, which recently announced it was more than 100 work-from-home jobs available

Utahns interested in working from home may want to apply at Cigna, which recently announced it has more than 100 work-from-home jobs available, according to Time Money.

The health insurance company, which has an office in West Jordan, said that as of April 21 the available positions assist customers with medical, dental and vision plans. The jobs offer 401(k)s with up to 4.5 percent company matching, according to Time Money.

Other benefits: paid time off, life insurance and work/life balance considerations, according to Time.

Cigna also told Time that in-office jobs also allow employees to work from home one or two days a week.

Currently, about 30 percent of the health insurance company’s employees work from home, Time reported.

Working from home is no easy task, according to Inc. About 62 percent of people do it, but it affects some aspects of your work life, Inc. reported.

For example, working from home can help employees be more productive. At the same time, it could hinder some people’s workflow.

“In a typical office setting, there's the standard 9-to-5 mindset that provides some structure to a workday. This keeps employees focused on completing tasks within a specific time frame rather than bouncing between projects throughout the day,” according to Inc.

Inc. also reported that it’s harder for those working from home to collaborate on projects with their co-workers or engage with bosses and their colleagues.