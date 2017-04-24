SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has proclaimed this week as Salt Lake Chamber Week in honor of the organization’s 130th anniversary.

As the state’s largest and longest-serving business association, the chamber serves as a catalyst for one of the top economies in the country. With a history that dates back to 1887, many are surprised to learn the chamber was established before Utah was even granted statehood.

In preparation for an anniversary celebration Friday at the Eccles Theater, the chamber unearthed a time capsule that was placed in the cornerstone of the original chamber building, the Commercial Club, in 1909. Contents of the capsule will be unveiled during Friday’s gala.

In addition, the chamber will host a 130th birthday bash from 5-8 p.m. at Publik Space, 975 S. West Temple. The event is open to the public.