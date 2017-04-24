Defensive back Jordan Fogal intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Riley Richmond during a University of Utah football practice at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Jordan Fogal, who would have been a senior for the University of Utah in 2017, shared a tweet Sunday announcing he will leave the program and look to transfer to another school as a graduate transfer.

The 5-foot-10, 179-pound defensive back, who walked on to the team in 2015 before earning a scholarship, thanked the Utah football community for the reception he has received.

Forever Grateful. Thank you Ute Nation🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S44sSg6QlX — Jordan Fogal (@jfoges_) April 23, 2017

"I've experienced things that most dream of, I've met life long friends, and I was able to finish my Bachelors and begin my Masters program," Fogal said in his message on Twitter.

Fogal, a San Leandro, California, native who transferred to Utah from the College of San Mateo, played in three games for the Utes in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury and had one tackle on the year.

Last season, Fogal became a contributing factor for Utah, playing in eight games and starting twice when injuries opened opportunities for him. He finished the season with 20 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, three pass deflections and a tackle for loss. That included seven tackles and a forced fumble against Oregon State and a five-tackle, two-interception game against UCLA in his first career start.

Fogal, though, faced the prospect of not being able to fight up the depth chart this season, with midyear signee Corrion Ballard already on the team on spring and Utah signed five defensive backs as a part of its 2017 class. Still, Fogal was appreciative of the time and effort the Utah program invested in him.

"You honestly changed my life for the better and I will be forever grateful for that," Fogal said of the Utes' coaching staff. "I will mostly miss my brothers/teammates, but know we'll always be in contact."